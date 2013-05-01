NEW YORK (AP) — Conde Nast is launching a slate of Web series inspired by its the fashion magazine Vogue and the technology monthly Wired.

The media company announced the new digital programming in a presentation to advertisers on Wednesday. The Vogue- and Wired-inspired shows follow similar digital video initiatives for Conde Nast's Glamour and GQ.

Amid dwindling print profits, the venerable publisher has been seeking to capitalize on its popular stable of magazines. It recently formed the Conde Nast Entertainment division to develop digital video, TV shows and films that trade on the brands of its magazines.

Conde Nast said Wednesday it's adding a total of 30 new lifestyle series based on Vogue, Wired, Glamour and GQ.