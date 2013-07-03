NEW YORK (AP) — Coney Island's amusement park is closed while workers examine the condition of a 275-foot-tall observation tower that was swaying.

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said Wednesday that initial assessments are that the unused Astrotower is stable. But he says authorities are keeping Luna Park closed until they're sure.

The fire department received a call Tuesday afternoon that the tower was swaying and the park was evacuated and closed hours early as a precaution.

The Astrotower was installed in 1964 and has not been in use since 2010. It once offered visitors 360-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean and Brooklyn. It sits across the street from the Cyclone roller coaster.

The Fourth of July hot dog-eating contest nearby at Nathan's will not be affected. Nathan's was open Wednesday.