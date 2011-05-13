CBS and Warner Bros. Television has just confirmed that Ashton Kutcher is joining the cast of "Two and a Half Men."

"I can't wait to get to work with this ridiculously talented 2.5 team and I believe we can fill the stage with laughter that will echo in viewers' homes," Ashton says. "I can't replace Charlie Sheen but I'm going to work my ass off to entertain the hell out of of people!"

Two sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Kutcher will be getting a "huge payday" to join the show, while the mag also reports that a source tells them that showrunner Chuck Lorre will write Kutcher into the show in a "really funny" way.

"We are so lucky to have someone as talented, joyful and just plain remarkable as Ashton joining our family," Chuck Lorre says. "Added to that is the deep sigh of relief knowing that our family stays together. If I was any happier, it'd be illegal."

