Former Bachelor stars Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi swore to have nothing to do with each other after calling off their engagement in 2010, but this summer, the pair are set to reunite for ABC's spin-off series, Bachelor Pad 2.

Pavelka, 33, and Girardi, 23, moved into the Bachelor Pad 2 mansion this week, and on Friday, photos surfaced of Pavelka wooing another woman -- Jackie Gordon from season 15 of The Bachelor. The photo, obtained by Entertainment Weekly, shows Pavelka and Gordon strolling outside L.A.'s El Capitan theater after grabbing dinner during a date filmed for the show.

Complicating things for Girardi? She won't just be in the house with her ex; her current squeeze, Kasey Kahl, will be joining the party, too.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that Kahl -- who vowed to "guard and protect" Ali Fedotowsky's heart on The Bachelorette in 2010 -- also moved into the Pad and is playing for the $250,000 prize.

While the trio's stint on Bachelor Pad 2 is sure to bring the drama, the reality star says she and her new man have a stress-free relationship.

"We are so crazy about each other, Girardi gushed to Us in May of her boyfriend, who frequently travels to L.A. from Fresno, Calif., to spend time with her.

"The only thing we bicker about are [travel arrangements]," she says. "It's always like 'are you gonna drive here this weekend or am I gonna drive there this weekend?' But, it's a good bicker because we just want to be around each other!"

Bachelor Pad 2 premieres August 8 on ABC.

