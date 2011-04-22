Gaga's a Godmother!

As long speculated, Elton John and husband David Furnish have anointed Lady Gaga as the godmother of their son Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John, born last December.

"Yes, yes she is," John, 63, finally confirms to Barbara Walters in an upcoming interview teased Friday morning on Good Morning America. "When you get to the real person under there, there's a real simple person under there who loves her parents."

Added Furnish, 48: "Zachary's going to inherit an incredible musical legacy from his father one day, and she will be a good person to guide him through the ins and outs of the music business, 'cause she sure knows everything about the business now."

The couple have long hinted about Gaga's involvement in their little boy's life. John joked on Saturday Night Live April 2, "I've always said that Mars ain't the kind of place to raise your kids. And Gaga loves Mars. She says Mars has good schools and great discos."

John and Furnish first broke the news of their little boy's Christmas 2010 birth exclusively to Us Weekly.

"We are overwhelmed with happiness and joy at this very special moment," the couple of 15-plus years (who married in 2005) told Us in a joint statement. "Zachary is healthy and doing really well, and we are very proud and happy parents."

Born in California via surrogate, the little guy weighed in at 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

