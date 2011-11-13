Although Kasey Kahl denied rumors of a breakup with girlfriend Vienna Girardi just five days ago, Kahl now admits the Bachelor Pad lovebirds have officially split.

In a tweet sent Sunday night, Kasey told the world it's been over a month since the two separated.

"Yes Vienna and I have split," he wrote. "It's been 5 weeks now. I can't fake it anymore. I will always love, be there for her, and wish her the best."

Previously Kahl had maintained he and Girardi were working on a "long distance" relationship months after moving into a home together in Los Angeles.

Kasey and Vienna had been dating since March 2011.

