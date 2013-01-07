HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut appeals court has ordered a prominent New York City developer to lower the height of granite posts at the entrance of Katharine Hepburn's former home.

The state Appellate Court ruled Monday against developer Frank Sciame (see-AH'-mee).

Sciame had the 5-foot posts put up during major renovations after he bought the Old Saybrook property following the actress' death in 2003. He paid $6 million for the estate in 2004 and is now trying to sell it for $30 million.

But the Borough of Fenwick Historic District Commission told Sciame the posts were too high and ordered him to lower them by a foot.

Sciame responded by installing foot-high flower beds at the posts' bases.

The Appellate Court upheld a lower court ruling against Sciame.