GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Officials in a well-to-do Connecticut town have asked an ABC hidden-camera show to change a scene being shot there.

The Greenwich (GREN'-ich) Time newspaper (http://bit.ly/qUQu3J) reports Greenwich officials called the filming of "What Would You Do?" disruptive and asked the crew to choose another location. The show sets up morally difficult situations and secretly films people's reactions.

An ABC representative tells The Associated Press the crew was asked to change a scene involving an element of theft because an armed robbery recently occurred nearby. Spokeswoman Alyssa Apple says the crew complied and filming continued.

Town officials say having the show set up in front of stores for two days affects business. Greenwich police say one of the show's scenes caused an alarmed resident to ask a store employee to call police.

Information from: Greenwich Time, http://www.greenwichtime.com

