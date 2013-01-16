Conrad Bain of 'Diff'rent Strokes' dead at 89
LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) -- Conrad Bain, who starred as the kindly white adoptive father of two young African-American brothers in the TV sitcom "Diff'rent Strokes," has died.
His daughter says Bain died Monday of natural causes in his hometown of Livermore, Calif. He was 89.
The show that debuted on NBC in 1978 was most noticed for its child actors, especially Gary Coleman, who played the younger brother. Bain often was straight man to Coleman's comic.
Before "Diff'rent Strokes," Bain played conservative neighbor Dr. Arthur Harmon on the feminist sitcom "Maude." He also was a journeyman actor on stage, screen and television.
