'Contraband' swipes No. 1 spot at box office
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Contraband" managed to steal the top slot at the weekend box office away from competitors.
The Universal action film starring Mark Wahlberg debuted at No. 1 with $24 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Disney's 3-D re-release of 1991's "Beauty and the Beast" waltzed into the No. 2 position with $18.5 million.
"Joyful Noise," the Warner Bros.' musical comedy starring Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, opened in the fourth spot with $11.3 million behind Paramount's "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol," which earned $11.5 million in its fifth week, bringing its total haul to $186.7 million.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Oct. 26, 2018 The business of being Kendall Jenner
- Oct. 26, 2018 Check out the best and worst dressed stars this October!