LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Contraband" managed to steal the top slot at the weekend box office away from competitors.

The Universal action film starring Mark Wahlberg debuted at No. 1 with $24 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Disney's 3-D re-release of 1991's "Beauty and the Beast" waltzed into the No. 2 position with $18.5 million.

"Joyful Noise," the Warner Bros.' musical comedy starring Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, opened in the fourth spot with $11.3 million behind Paramount's "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol," which earned $11.5 million in its fifth week, bringing its total haul to $186.7 million.