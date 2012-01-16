LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Mark Wahlberg smuggling drama "Contraband" stole the top spot at box office away from the 3-D rerelease of "Beauty and the Beast" and the musical comedy "Joyful Noise" with a $28.8 million debut haul, while "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol" earned $14.2 million in its fifth weekend to take third place.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Hollywood.com are:

1. "Contraband," Universal, $28,816,095, 2,863 locations, $10,065 average, $28,816,095, one week.

2. "Beauty and the Beast," Disney, $23,507,000, 2,625 locations, $8,955 average, $23,507,000, one week.

3. "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol," Paramount, $14,200,000, 3,346 locations, $4,244 average, $189,447,000, five weeks.

4. "Joyful Noise," Warner Bros., $13,785,000, 2,735 locations, $5,040 average, $13,785,000, one week.

5. "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows," Warner Bros., $10,505,000, 3,155 locations, $3,330 average, $172,105,000, five weeks.

6. "The Devil Inside," Paramount Insurge, $9,175,000, 2,551 locations, $3,597 average, $47,522,000, two weeks.

7. "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," Sony, $8,100,000, 2,674 locations, $3,029 average, $89,281,000, four weeks.

8. "Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked," Fox, $7,825,000, 2,849 locations, $2,747 average, $120,806,288, five weeks.

9. "War Horse," Disney, $7,166,000, 2,856 locations, $2,509 average, $67,338,000, four weeks.

10. "We Bought a Zoo," Fox, $6,800,000, 2,909 locations, $2,338 average, $65,288,534, four weeks.

11. "The Iron Lady," Weinstein Co., $6,474,000, 802 locations, $8,072 average, $7,061,621, three weeks.

12. "The Adventures of Tintin," Paramount, $5,225,000, 2,073 locations, $2,521 average, $68,930,000, four weeks.

13. "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," Focus, $3,800,000, 886 locations, $4,289 average, $15,742,540, six weeks.

14. "The Descendants," Fox Searchlight, $2,530,000, 660 locations, $3,833 average, $47,534,196, nine weeks.

15. "The Artist," Weinstein Co., $1,470,000, 216 locations, $6,806 average, $9,066,779, eight weeks.

16. "Hugo," Paramount, $1,325,000, 545 locations, $2,431 average, $54,442,000, eight weeks.

17. "New Year's Eve," Warner Bros., $1,275,000, 1,092 locations, $1,168 average, $53,929,000, six weeks.

18. "The Darkest Hour," Summit, $1,265,000, 1,182 locations, $1,070 average, $20,714,174, four weeks.

19. "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1," Summit, $942,000, 708 locations, $1,331 average, $279,811,685, nine weeks.

20. "Carnage," Sony Pictures Classics, $904,567, 494 locations, $1,831 average, $1,491,032, five weeks.

