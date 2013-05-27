VIENNA (AP) — Austrian painter Otto Muehl, whose radical notions of art were only exceeded by the excesses in his lifestyle, has died. He was 87.

Muehl died Sunday in Portugal, according to Daniele Roussel, the head of his archived works. In his statement Monday, Roussel did not provide the cause of death.

Muehl was a co-founder of the Vienna Actionism, a controversial art movement in the 1960s, and his works shocked audiences with their use of blood, excrement and the human body as materials.

He was convicted in 1991 of crimes including illicit drug use and sex with minors while heading a commune. He was imprisoned for nearly seven years.

Muehl apologized to his juvenile victims in 2010.