An ad for Marc Jacobs' Oh Lola! perfume, featuring Dakota Fanning holding a flowering bottle between her legs, has been banned in England after the Advertising Standards Authority said it could be seen as an attempt to sexualize a child.

According to the BBC, the ASA's ruling stated, "We considered that the length of her dress, her leg and position of the perfume bottle drew attention to her sexuality. Because of that, along with her appearance, we considered the ad could be seen to sexualize a child. We therefore concluded that the ad was irresponsible and was likely to cause serious offense."

The ASA was careful to ad that the giant perfume bottle, shaped like a vase containing a flower in bloom, was "provoking but not indecent."

The perfume's manufacturer, Coty, is disputing the ASA's view, especially since Dakota was 17 years old when the campaign was shot. The council concluded that her appearance gave the impression she was younger than 16, which is what led to four complaints being brought against the ad.

