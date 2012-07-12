SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- The California attorney general's office has accused Dr. Conrad Murray of incompetence and negligence in a bid to permanently revoke his medical license.

Murray, the physician convicted of felony involuntary manslaughter in the 2009 death of Michael Jackson, has already had his license suspended.

Suspended licenses can be renewed, but revoked licenses cannot.

The Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/Np9Aq5) says the attorney general's office added the new allegations in an ongoing Medical Board inquiry last month.

Murray's lawyer Valerie Wass said the doctor will contest the new charges.

The 59-year-old Murray was convicted and jailed in November after prosecutors said he abandoned medical judgment by complying with the pop star's requests for a surgical anesthetic to help him sleep.

He has appealed the conviction.

———

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com