LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A convicted child molester who worked under an alias in casting children's movies has been arrested on charges of violating sex-offender registration laws.

The Los Angeles Times reports ( http://lat.ms/tkxpzY) that prosecutors charged Jason James Murphy Friday with two felonies, failure to file a name change and a change of address.

An investigation Murphy was sparked by Times stories that revealed he'd been working in casting offices in Hollywood under the name Jason James.

Murphy served five years in prison after a conviction for molesting a boy he met at a summer camp, where he worked as a teen counselor.

His credits include the films "Bad News Bears" and "Super 8."

Murphy surrendered to authorities and was being held on $500,000 bail.

He faces a maximum of three years in prison.