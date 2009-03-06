Grammy-winning rapper Coolio, 45, was arrested on suspicion of drug possession at Los Angeles International Airport today.

Reuters reports that the 45-year-old rapper, whose real name is Artis Levon Ivey Jr., was taken into custody at an LAX terminal around mid-morning after he was found with the narcotics.

While an LAX spokeswoman said she had no further details on the arrest, TMZ is reporting that he was found with crack cocaine while going through security before boarding a Southwest Airlines flight.

This is not the first time Coolio has been linked to crack cocaine. The rapper's early music career was derailed by use of the drug, and he entered rehab to fight his addiction. Ironically, one of the odd jobs he worked upon returning to Los Angeles was as a security guard at LAX.

Coolio first gained fame in 1995 with the hit single "Gangsta's Paradise" and multi-million selling album of the same name. He has since appeared on several reality TV shows, including "Celebrity Fear Factor," and hosted the online program "Cookin' With Coolio."