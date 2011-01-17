Hollywood couple Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger escaped injury on Sunday night after his mother's house caught on fire.

The blaze was sparked at the residence in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania while the two stars and Cooper's mother were at home watching the Golden Globe Awards on TV.

Fire trucks were called to the scene and the blaze was extinguished. No injuries were reported, according to TMZ.com.

