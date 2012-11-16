BOLIVAR, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man is accused of plotting to open fire inside a movie theater during a screening of the new "Twilight" film.



Blaec Lammers, 23, of Bolivar was charged Friday with three felony counts, including making a terrorist threat.

Bing: 'Breaking Dawn Part 2' premiere

Bolivar police say his mother contacted authorities Thursday, saying she was concerned her son had purchased weapons similar to those used in the movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colo.



Investigators say Lammers told authorities he was planning to attack the theater and a Walmart store Sunday. Police say he'd bought movie tickets, two assault rifles and 400 rounds of ammunition.



A phone message left by The Associated Press at Lammers' home wasn't returned. Online court records don't say if he has an attorney.

