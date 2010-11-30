NEW YORK (AP) -- Officials say a man convicted of stalking Uma Thurman has been arrested in Maryland on charges that he called her office despite a New York court order to leave her alone.

Brooklyn prosecutors say Jack Jordan was arrested in North Potomac, Md., on charges of violating a restraining order by calling the actress's office. He is being held pending extradition to New York, where he will be arraigned on the charge.

The attorney who represented Jordan did not immediately return a call and e-mail seeking comment. Prosecutors say Jordan was arrested shortly before Thanksgiving.

The former psychiatric patient was sentenced in 2008 to three years' probation. He was also banned from trying to contact the Oscar-nominated actress for five years.

Thurman's spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

