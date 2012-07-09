Blake Lively has a way with making any hairstyle all the more interesting. Take this thick, tousled fishtail braid, which she wore at the Savages premiere in New York last month. Instead of your average, off-to-the-side fishtail, the 24-year-old opted to break up the braid for an edgier, less-than-polished finish. She also played around with contrast, wearing a dressed-up, shimmery ponytail holder at its base and tying the bottom together by wrapping her matte-textured hair around the elastic.

PHOTOS: Blake Lively stuns at Savages premieres

To copy the coiffure, use a thickening spray before braiding (or you can even add extensions to increase bulk). Next, create a fishtail braid (instructions below) and complete with a metallic ponytail topper, such as Free People's Stingray cuff ($18), or Elle's metallic square beads holder ($10), near the crown. Wear this braid during the day for a cool-girl look, or in the evening for a dressy, not-too-serious feel.

PHOTOS: Blake Lively's 10 best hairstyles

1. Divide the hair into two sections.

2. Take about a one-half- to one-inch portion of hair from the very outer portion of the right section and cross it over so that it joins the left section.

3. Do the same exact step on the other side: take about a one-half- to one-inch section of hair from the very outer portion of the left side and cross it over so that it becomes part of the right section. Think of this as wrapping the hair in a figure-8 pattern.

4. Repeat, taking a section from the right and moving it over to the left. Note: don't worry if you don't see the colored extensions peeking through just yet. They will eventually show up.

5. Be sure to keep a firm grip on both sections of hair as you're working to ensure your braid stays put.

PHOTOS: Get creative with these braided hairdos

Related Links:

Gorgeous Wedding Hair Ideas Inspired by Charlize, Angelina, and More!

How to Get Emma Stone's Effortlessly Elegant Beauty Look

Get a Tousled Updo Like Olivia Palermo

Reese, Freida, and More Stars Who Looked Flawless at Cannes

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Copy Blake Lively's Tousled Fishtail Braid