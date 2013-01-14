NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Saxophonist Wayne Shorter, pianist Chick Corea, singer Natalie Cole and bassist Esperanza Spalding are among the greats and rising stars of the jazz world scheduled to perform at the 59th anniversary of the Newport Jazz Festival.

The festival's lineup was announced Tuesday.

This year is the 59th anniversary of the festival, which was the first annual jazz festival in the United States. This year, it runs Aug 2 to Aug. 4, and tickets go on sale Thursday.

The festival will be celebrating Shorter's 80th birthday.

Other acts scheduled to appear include Eddie Palmieri leading his Salsa Orchestra, Roy Haynes leading his Fountain of Youth Band, saxophonist Joshua Redman and New Orleans greats The Dirty Dozen Brass Band.