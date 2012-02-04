NEW YORK (AP) -- Hundreds of people are paying tribute to "Soul Train" creator Don Cornelius at a meeting in Harlem.

About 300 people filled the hall at Al Sharpton's headquarters Saturday to hear friends and fans recount memories of the TV pioneer.

Singer Roberta Flack calls Cornelius an inspiration for performers.

Dancer Tyrone Proctor says Cornelius' show pioneered dance moves that are staples of music videos and concerts today.

Proctor says Cornelius was also generous. When Proctor won a car on "American Bandstand," "Soul Train's" competition, Cornelius paid the taxes so the struggling dancer could receive his award.

Fan William Aponte says he was ecstatic as a kid when his idol, Elton John, appeared on the show. He says the appearance showed that people of all races could share common ground through music.