AP9609140851 AP9609140851
Invision/AP 1 / 3
Invision/AP 1 / 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles County coroner's spokesman Craig Harvey says determining the cause of Michael Jackson's death will require further tests that will take six to eight weeks.

Harvey says there were no signs of foul play or trauma to the body. He also says Jackson was taking some unspecified prescription medications.

The spokesman says Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter is with Jackson's family.