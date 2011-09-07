Entertainment Tonight.

The Los Angeles County Coroner tells ET that no drugs or alcohol were found in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Russell Armstrong's system at the time of his suicide last month.

The Coroner's office determined that Armstrong died of suicide by hanging when an autopsy was conducted two days after his body was discovered.

The 47-year-old was found hanging by an electrical cord from the rafters in a bedroom at a Los Angeles-area residence on August 15. He was clothed, and no note was found.

His suicide was addressed on Monday night's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season premiere.

