Coroner says Martin Short's wife died of natural causes
Martin Short's wife, Nancy Dolman, died of natural causes, reports People.com.
The L.A. coroner said Martin Short's wife, 58, was under the care of a private doctor for the treatment of natural illnesses.
Dolman passed away on Saturday at the home she shared with the actor in Los Angeles.
Dolman had been diagnosed with cancer in 2007 for a tumor found in her groin. Short and his wife had three kids together: Katherine, Oliver, and Henry.
