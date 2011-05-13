LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Los Angeles County coroner's office has identified a decomposed body found last month in a Benedict Canyon home as actress and 1959 Playboy Playmate Yvette Vickers.

Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter said Friday authorities also determined the cause of death this week as heart disease.

Winter couldn't say how long the remains of the 82-year-old Vickers had been in her house, but he previously said the range could have been a few months to a year.

Vickers was found April 27 by a neighbor in the dilapidated house. Among her film credits were "Attack of the 50 Foot Woman," "Attack of the Giant Leeches" and "Sunset Boulevard."

Winter said Vickers has a brother who was notified about her death.