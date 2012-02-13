BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- A coroner's official says some prescription medicines were found in the hotel room where Whitney Houston died but not in large quantities.

Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter said Monday that medications were found but declined to offer any specifics because police have requested that no details about the investigation be released.

Winter says there weren't a lot of prescription bottles.

Police declined to say earlier Monday whether any medications were recovered after Houston's death on Saturday. Beverly Hills police say the singer was found under water in a bath tub by a member of her staff around 3:30 p.m., just hours before she was scheduled to attend a pre-Grammy Awards gala.

Investigators routinely look at prescription medications when investigating unattended deaths.

Police have said there were no indications of foul play.

Whitney Houston was underwater and apparently unconscious when she was found in a Beverly Hills hotel bathtub, police said Monday as the regal pop star's family made arrangements to fly her body home to New Jersey for a funeral later this week.

Authorities said that there were no indications of foul play and no obvious signs of trauma on Houston's body but that it could be weeks before the coroner's office completes toxicology tests that could establish the cause of death. The 48-year-old singer had struggled for years with addiction to cocaine, marijuana and pills, and her behavior had become erratic.

Houston was found underwater Saturday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel by a member of her staff at about 3:30 p.m., hours before she was supposed to appear at pre-Grammy Awards gala, police Lt. Mark Rosen said. She was pulled from the tub by members of her staff, and hotel security was promptly notified, Rosen said. She was pronounced dead about a half-hour later.

"As of right now, it's not a criminal investigation," he said, refusing to release any further details. "We have concluded our portion of the investigation at the hotel."

The Los Angeles coroner's office released the body to the family late Monday morning. Two people who spoke with Houston's family said the singer would be taken to New Jersey. The two, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak for the family, said Houston's family raised the possibility of a wake Thursday and a funeral Friday at Newark's Prudential Center, which can seat about 18,000.

Houston was born in Newark and raised in nearby East Orange. She began singing as a child at Newark's New Hope Baptist Church, where her mother, Grammy-winning gospel singer Cissy Houston, led the music program for many years.

A sensation from her first album, Houston was one of the world's best-selling artists from the mid-1980s to the late 1990s, turning out such hits as "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," "How Will I Know," "The Greatest Love of All" and "I Will Always Love You." But as she struggled with drugs, her majestic voice became raspy, and she couldn't hit the high notes.

On Monday, mourners continued to leave flowers, balloons and candles at the wrought-iron fence around the tall brick Newark church where she got her start. It sits near an abandoned housing project and the train line leading to New York City.

"She was an inspiration to everybody," said Gregory Hanks, an actor who grew up in the neighborhood and who dropped off a bouquet of flowers. He saw Houston perform at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center years ago.

"I grew up listening to her as a little boy, and to hear her sing, you knew she was special," he said.

Associated Press writers Chris Hawley in New York and Beth DeFalco and Dave Porter in Newark, N.J., contributed to this story.