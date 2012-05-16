Correction: Carlos Fuentes-Reax Quotes story
In a May 15 compilation of comments reacting to the death of Mexican writer Carlos Fuentes, The Associated Press misspelled the name of the director of Mexico's National Council for Culture and the Arts. Her name is Consuelo Saizar, not Consuelo Salazar.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 17 hours ago See which stars are turning 30 in 2018
- Apr. 26, 2018 Get the scoop on the stars' real pre-fame names
- 22 hours ago These are the biggest music moments from April 2018