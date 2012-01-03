LONDON (AP) -- In a Jan. 2 story about media mogul Rupert Murdoch's activities on Twitter, The Associated Press erroneously reported that his wife Wendi had joined the micro-blogging site under the name "wendi—deng." The San Francisco-based Twitter Inc. had initially marked the account as genuine, but later said it was a fake. In a statement Tuesday, Twitter said "the wendi—deng account was mistakenly verified for a short period of time. We apologize for the confusion this caused."