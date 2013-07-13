Cory Monteith's life was cut tragically short on Saturday, July 13. The Glee star, who celebrated his 31st birthday on May 11, was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room, police announced in a press conference.

The coroner is investigating the cause of death. Foul play is not suspected.

Monteith had recently completed treatment for substance addiction. On March 31 of this year, he announced via his rep that he had voluntarily checked himself into rehab, buoyed by the support of his girlfriend, Lea Michele, and others. "Cory is a beloved member of the Glee family, and we fully support his decision to seek treatment," 20th Century Fox TV said in a statement at the time. "Everyone at the show wishes him well and looks forward to his return."

In recent weeks, the actor had seemed happier and healthier. After leaving rehab on Apr. 26, he tweeted his appreciation to fans. "Sending out big love to everyone," he wrote. "Thank you for the continued support! It means the world to me!"

The actor had previously opened up about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, telling Parade in 2011 that he did "anything and everything, as much as possible," after he dropped out of high school at age 16. "I had a serious problem," he admitted.

Afraid he "could die," the British Columbian star's family and friends staged an intervention when he was 19. "That's when I first when to rehab," he told Parade. "I did the stint but then went back to doing exactly what I left off doing."

He finally realized he needed to turn his life around when he was caught stealing "a significant amount of money from a family member," he said. "I was so desperate I didn't care. It was a cry for help."

Monteith was best known for playing Finn Hudson on Glee, but he also had roles in Final Destination 3 and Monte Carlo. He and Michele, 26, had been dating for more than a year.

