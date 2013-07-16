Cory Monteith died of an accidental drug and alcohol overdose, British Columbia Coroners Service confirmed Tuesday, July 16 in a statement. Found dead at age 31 at his hotel room this past Saturday, the Glee actor "died of a mixed drug toxicity, involving heroin and alcohol," the press release reveals, citing an autopsy and toxicological testing.

"There is no evidence to suggest Mr. Monteith's death was anything other than a most-tragic accident," the report continues. "Mr. Monteith's family has been made aware of the circumstances surrounding the death. On behalf of family members, the BC Coroners Service asks that the media respect their privacy at this difficult time."

Visiting his mother in the area for the week, the Canadian-born actor was found just past noon inside his room at the Fairmount Pacific Rim Hotel in downtown Vancouver on Saturday July 13.

Noting that the investigation is "continuing," BC Coroners Service offers "its sincere condolences to Mr. Monteith's family and friends."

The FOX star, who had been frank about his past substance abuse struggles, completed a rehab program this past April, and celebrated his 31st birthday back in May with girlfriend Lea Michele.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Cory Monteith Died of Heroin, Alcohol Overdose, Autopsy Results Confirm