Family, fans, and friends of Glee's Cory Monteith are in mourning following the actor's sudden, shocking death at age 31 on Saturday, July 13. The star, who had recently completed a stay in rehab and was in a relationship with his costar Lea Michele, was found dead in a hotel room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, Canada, after he missed his noon checkout time.

"We are so saddened to confirm that the reports on the death of Cory Monteith are accurate," his reps said in a statement. "We are in shock and mourning this tragic loss."

Police first announced the tragic news in a press conference late Saturday night, just a short while after Monteith's family had been notified of his passing. The coroner is still investigating cause of death, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

Immediately after the press conference, messages and remembrances started to pour in on Twitter. Among those who expressed their grief and disbelief over Monteith's death were Taylor Swift, Sophia Bush, Kim Kardashian, Nina Dobrev, and Glee costars Kristin Chenoweth and Dot Marie Jones. Read on for their reactions, and others:

Kristin Chenoweth: RIP Cory Monteith. You will be loved. Always.

Dot Marie Jones: I have no words! My heart is broken. Cory was not only a hell of a friend, he was one amazing man that I will hold close to my heart forever.

Taylor Swift: Speechless. And for the worst reason.

Adam Shankman: Goodbye my amazing and beautiful friend. The lights in my world just grew dimmer. The world just lost one of our best. I love u so much...

Nina Dobrev: I'm gutted. Shocked and saddened to hear the news, my heart goes out to Cory's family and friends. Let's respect their space as they grieve.

Kat Dennings: I can't fully process this news. Tragic, tragic loss of a young, promising, talented man. Cory Monteith, rest in peace.

Zooey Deschanel: This is such sad news about Cory Monteith - what an absolutely tragic loss of a very talented young man.

Kim Kardashian: Just heard about the death of Cory Monteith. So sad. Prayers 4 his family. Praying 4 Lea too! Words can't describe what they must be feeling.

Kaley Cuoco: #CoryMonteith, no words. Prayers. Thoughts w/ his family. This is terrible. Can't speak.

Sophia Bush: I saw him a few weeks ago in NY, looking so happy. Heartbreaking...

Mario Lopez: RIP Cory Monteith...Such a nice guy, very down to earth. Incredibly sad. #TooYoungToDie

Marlee Matlin: My thoughts & prayers are with family and friends as well as cast of Glee on passing of Cory Monteith. A young talent gone too soon.

Joel McHale: Way too soon. A very nice & good guy.

Lance Bass: Devastated about the news of Cory Monteith - such an incredible guy - my thoughts are with his family and friends.

Scott Porter: This news of Cory Monteith's death just shakes me to my very core. So young. My thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.

Holly Marie Combs: Life is hard. Be nice. For you never know what another could be struggling with or against. You never know. #RIPCoryMonteith

Damian McGinty: The guy I shot my first acting scene with. The nicest guy I've met. Can't believe it.

Katie Cassidy: So sad to lose a dear friend & talented man...Cory Monteith, you'll always be remembered.

Nick Zano: ALL of our lives are precious & can be gone in a flash, live better, smarter & show true appreciation for the now. Sad day. #RIPCoryMonteith

Monica Potter: Oh my god, my heart & prayers go out to the family & loved ones of Cory Monteith. This is heartbreaking. Tragic.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Cory Monteith Dies at 31: Celebs React to Glee Star's Shocking Death