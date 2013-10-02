Cory Monteith: Heroin, needle, champagne, drug spoon found at death site

Us Weekly

Disturbing new details on the tragic death of Cory Monteith. The BC Coroners Service in Victoria, B.C., has released its final report on the July 13 passing of the "Glee" star, found dead in his room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel in Vancouver at age 31.

After the singer and actor failed to check out as planned that night, hotel staff visited Monteith's room, finding him unresponsive.

Found on the scene: Drug paraphernalia, "including a spoon with drug residue and a used hypodermic needle," the report reads, plus two empty bottles of champagne. Monteith was last seen via hotel video at 2:16 a.m. on July 13, returning to his room alone. "He was not seen alive again," the report notes.

As fans and loved ones already know, the report confirmed that Monteith "had a history of illicit drug use with intermittent periods of rehabilitation and of abstinence from drugs."

The actor -- who abused heroin, among other substances -- had completed a rehab program this past spring. "It is noted that if someone has abstained from using opioids (which include heroin) for a period of time, tolerance may be lessened," the final report continues.

Monteith and his character, Finn Hudson, will be remembered on a special episode of "Glee," entitled "Quarterback," airing next on Oct. 10.

