Prior to his death on July 13, Cory Monteith was planning a surprise for Lea Michele's 27th birthday. Plus, Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoy some bonding time with the royal baby, Prince George of Cambridge: See Us Weekly's top stories from Thursday, July 25, in the roundup.

1. Exclusive: Cory Monteith Was Planning Birthday Surprise for Lea Michele Before Death

Lea Michele's world came crashing down around her on the night of Saturday, July 13, when she learned that her boyfriend and Glee costar Cory Monteith had died at the age of 31 from a fatal mix of heroin and alcohol. Just days earlier, the future had never looked brighter -- Michele even told friends that Monteith was planning a surprise for her 27th birthday in August.

2. Exclusive: Kate Middleton, Prince William "Enjoying Bonding Time" With Prince George in Bucklebury

Baby time at Bucklebury! New royal family Kate Middleton, Prince William, and days-old son Prince George Alexander Louis wasted little time getting away from the prying eyes of London for the relative seclusion and tranquility of Bucklebury in the countryside, where the common-born Duchess' parents Michael and Carole Middleton still live.

3. Exclusive: Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Are "Madly in Love," Wedding Still On

Love is most definitely (still) in the air! Jennifer Aniston and fiance Justin Theroux are "madly in love" and can't get enough of their time together, a source close to the actress tells Us Weekly. And, despite recent rumors of a split, the wedding is still very much on.

4. Jessica Simpson Steps Out for the First Time Since Giving Birth: Picture

Motherhood suits her well! Jessica Simpson stepped out for the first time since giving birth to son Ace Knute on June 30. Pairing platforms with a tie-dyed dress and an oversized orange purse, the Fashion Star mentor, joined by an assistant, attended a doctor's appointment in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 24.

5. PICS: Shakira Unveils Slim Bikini Body Six Months After Giving Birth to Milan

She's got The Voice and the body! Six months after giving birth to son Milan, Shakira showed off her perfect physique in Hawaii on Sunday, July 21. Wearing a ruffled string bikini and a sheer sarong, the "Addicted to You" singer was joined by her boyfriend and baby daddy, soccer player Gerard Pique.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Cory Monteith Was Planning Surprise for Lea Michele Before Death: Today's Top Stories