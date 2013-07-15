In the wake of Cory Monteith's tragic death on July 13, family, friends and fans are finding ways to pay tribute to the 31-year-old Glee actor. Many celebrities have been tweeting their condolences and some fans have created a memorial with flowers and cards in front of the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, Canada where Monteith's body was found.

To help fans pay tribute to Monteith, Us Weekly has rounded up information on three charities that were important to the late actor.

1. Project Limelight Society

Project Limelight Society is a program that offers youth living in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside a safe place to build an artistic community while learning skills like creative writing, voice work, movement and improvisation. Children rehearse a theatrical production and receive healthy meals through East of Main Cafe. "When I was a kid I struggled a lot with who I was and where my life was going and what I was interested in. I was fortunate to have the arts inspire me and I think that that's one of the most important things about Project Limelight," Monteith has said about the organization. "It gives kids exactly that. It gives them the opportunity to expose themselves to arts and arts education." Visit www.projectlimelightsociety.org for more information on how you can help.

2. Virgin Unite

Monteith was an ambassador for Virgin Unite, the non-profit foundation of the Virgin Group that unites people and entrepreneurial ideas to help make people's lives better. The organization works to revolutionize the way businesses, government and the social sector work together. For more information, got to www.virginunite.com.

3. Chrysalis

After completing a month-long stay in rehab, Monteith made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Lea Michele by his side at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 8. Chrysalis is a nonprofit organization that helps homeless and low-income individuals by providing resources and support to find and retain employment. At the Butterfly Ball last month, Michele told reporters, "My boyfriend and I are really passionate about [this charity]." To make a 100% tax deductible donation in Monteith's memory, visit www.changelives.org/donate.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Cory Monteith's Death: 3 Charities to Make Donations in Glee Star's Memory