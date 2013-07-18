A heartbreaking reminder of Cory Monteith's enduring sweetness and devotion to his fans. In a newly surfaced video -- believed to be the final clip of Monteith -- the late Glee star gives a short video message to a fan.

PHOTOS: Stars we've lost in 2013

Taken aboard a plane transporting Monteith from Japan to Vancouver, the FOX star apparently acquiesced when a flight attendant named Sheila asked him to record a quick video for her boyfriend's daughter Mallory.

PHOTOS: Cory and Lea Michele's romance

"I wanted to record this video for you guys just to let you know to stay out of trouble and stay in school," a smiling Monteith says above the hum of the plane's engine. Hometown Vancouver, of course, was his final destination. He checked into the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel, and was found dead in his hotel room July 13; autopsy and toxicology reports later confirmed he succumbed to an accidental overdose of heroin and alcohol.

PHOTOS: Glee stars before they were famous

Monteith's generosity with fans and loved ones alike was well known -- and is being honored as the world mourns his loss. "Cory had one of the biggest hearts, a real bright light. He was one of those guys. He knew he was breathing rarefied air -- the gift that this wonderful show gave us," Glee costar Jane Lynch told Jay Leno on Thursday, adding that Monteith flew across the country "on his own dime" to be with a dying fan whose last wish was to meet her idol.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Cory Monteith's Final Video Message to Fan Before Death: "Stay Out of Trouble"