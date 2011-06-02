The Cosby Show has lost one of its matriarchs.

Actress Clarice Taylor, who played Grandmother Huxtable (mom to Bill Cosby's Cliff Huxtable) died Monday in Englewood, NJ, at the age of 93, Variety confirms.

PHOTOS: Other stars mourned by Hollywood

Taylor appeared frequently on the NBC smash during its 1984 - 1992 run. In 1986, she received an Emmy nomination (alongside actor Earle Hyman, who played her Cosby Show husband) for her performance.

PHOTOS: How the Cosby kids have grown up

Taylor also appeared for over a decade as Harriet on Sesame Street. Born in Virginia but raised in NYC's Harlem, she began as a theater actress in New York's Negro Ensemble Company in the late 60s. She appeared in the original Broadway and touring production of The Wiz; film credits include Clint Eastwood's Play Misty for Me and Five on the Black Hand Side.

PHOTOS: TV stars then and now

Taylor is survived by two sons and five grandkids.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly