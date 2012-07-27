NEW YORK (AP) -- NBC's Bob Costas has acknowledged a controversy over honoring Israeli athletes killed at the Olympics 40 years ago but stopped short of offering his own protest.

The Olympic host this month had said that Olympic officials were insensitive in turning down a call to include a tribute in the opening ceremony for athletes and coaches killed in Munich in 1972 by Palestinian gunmen.

He indicated that he would offer his own moment of silence on NBC's telecast.

Costas said International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge (zhahk ROH'-geh) led a moment of silence this week before 100 people in London. He said that for many, the opening ceremony is the true time and place to remember those whose lives were lost.

After a brief pause, NBC went to a commercial.