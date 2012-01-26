NEW YORK (AP) -- Eiko Ishioka, an Oscar-winning designer recently recognized for creating the costumes for Broadway's "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark" has died.

Her studio manager, Tracy Roberts, said Thursday that the 73-year-old designer died on Saturday in Tokyo. The cause was pancreatic cancer.

Ishioka, who also worked in advertising and other graphic arts, won the 1992 Academy Award for Best Costume Design for the film "Bram Stoker's `Dracula.'"

She won a Grammy Award in 1986 for her cover design of Miles Davis' album "Tutu." She was also the director of costume design for the opening ceremony of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

Other Broadway stage work included the sets and costumes for David Henry Hwang's 1988 Tony Award-winning drama "M. Butterfly."

On Thursday, the producers of "Spider-Man" called Ishioka "a great woman and a great artist."

"Her work will continue to touch audiences for years to come," said Michael Cohl and Jeremiah J. Harris in a joint statement, adding that Thursday's performance would be dedicated to her memory.