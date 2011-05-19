French actress Marion Cotillard is a first-time mom after giving birth to a son.

The "Inception" star and her French actor-director partner, Guillaume Canet, welcomed little Marcel in Paris on Thursday.

A source confirms to People.com, "Mother and baby are fine. [Cotillard is] very happy."

Cotillard began dating Canet in 2007. They first worked together in the 2003 romantic comedy, "Love Me If You Dare."

Cotillard, 35, currently stars in Woody Allen's "Midnight in Paris," which premiered at Cannes on May 11.

