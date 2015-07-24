So, you're saying there's a chance!

Flashback to the early 2000s: Ben Affleck and then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez were Hollywood royalty and were on the heels of tying the knot. After calling off their engagement in 2004, they both went their separate ways.

Now, however, with Ben announcing that he is splitting from his wife Jennifer Garner after 10 years of marriage and Jen in an on-and-off relationship with Casper Smart, could it be time for round 2?

"I really don't know," J. Lo's BFF Leah Remini said on "Watch What Happens Live," after joking that she wants to know the answer herself. Notice, though, that wasn't a denial. Maybe the door is being left open for a reinvigorated "Bennifer?"

"Even if I did [know,] I probably wouldn't [say], because it would be weird for me to comment on people's lives," Leah said, "but no, not anything that I know of."

The timing could be a stumbling block. Jen, at least for now, is back with Casper … We think.

"The guy is married and she's in a relationship," Leah said.

"Oh, she's back with Casper?" host Andy Cohen asked.

"No," Leah said, "I'm just saying that whatever's in the news is the data that we have. It's the data we're working with."

Is it too much to ask that these two just "Dance Again!"