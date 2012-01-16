They played nemeses in 2004's Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and now it appears as if Lindsay Lohan and Megan Fox are going head-to-head in real life.

According to E! News, both Lohan, 25, and Fox, 25, are in talks to play the late Elizabeth Taylor in Lifetime's Liz and Dick. (Taylor died of congestive heart failure at age 79 in March 2011.)

"I've been talking to Lindsay Lohan directly, and with her reps, and have been in conversations with other actresses, including Megan Fox," executive producer Larry Thompson tells the site.

"It's a very serious selection," Thompson adds. "It's like casting for Hollywood royalty."

Fox may have an edge over Lohan, as the Mean Girls star is still on probation until the end of March -- provided she complies with the terms of her sentencing.

Liz and Dick will begin shooting in Canada sometime this spring.

