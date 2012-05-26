NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music star George Jones has been released from the hospital.

In a news release from Jones' publicist on Saturday, Jones says he is improving, and "I look forward to seeing everyone soon."

Jones, regarded as the greatest voice in country music history, was hospitalized for the second time this year on Monday in Nashville, Tenn., with an upper respiratory infection. The 80-year-old spent a week in the hospital in March as well.

The "White Lightning" singer has canceled his live performances through the month of June and will reschedule shows where possible.

Jones says in the news release he's got a new team of doctors treating him, "and it seems to be working."