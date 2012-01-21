Country music star Lee Brice escapes bus fire in Ariz.
MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- A tour bus carrying country music star Lee Brice caught on fire outside a restaurant in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa, forcing the musician and his crew to flee.
RELATED: Stars hit Sundance
KNXV-TV reports that the group had been on the road for nine hours when the bus caught on fire Saturday. The "Love Like Crazy" singer had a concert in Mesa.
RELATED: Celebrity hacking cases settled
Mesa firefighter Shaun Denman says crews worked quickly to keep the fire from spreading to a trailer behind the bus. He says the flames were "about as high as the roof of the building."
RELATED: Bald and beautiful stars
Brice says he and a few other people were asleep at the time. He says they left the bus "and within of minutes it was in flames."
He says he's thankful no one was hurt.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jan. 15, 2019 Revisit the most buzzed-about moments from Grammys past