MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- A tour bus carrying country music star Lee Brice caught on fire outside a restaurant in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa, forcing the musician and his crew to flee.

KNXV-TV reports that the group had been on the road for nine hours when the bus caught on fire Saturday. The "Love Like Crazy" singer had a concert in Mesa.

Mesa firefighter Shaun Denman says crews worked quickly to keep the fire from spreading to a trailer behind the bus. He says the flames were "about as high as the roof of the building."

Brice says he and a few other people were asleep at the time. He says they left the bus "and within of minutes it was in flames."

He says he's thankful no one was hurt.