When it comes to her on-the-go essentials, Miranda Lambert is toting for two! The singer tells Us Weekly that husband Blake Shelton tosses his stuff into her $300 faux-snakeskin Kenneth Cole purse, too.

"I carry a lot of crap," says Lambert, whose Pistol Annies album, Hell on Heels, is out now.

So what other must-haves does the 27-year-old songstress keep at her fingertips, besides the aviators she stole from a friend, "about 20 pink lip glosses" and Midol?

1. Packets of Crystal Light. "I'll order Bacardi and water at a bar, add it, and make my own cocktail," she says.

2. Hand sanitizer "because I shake hands with so many strangers."

3. A collection of earrings "like Forever 21 cheap-y skulls and hoops to dress up my outfit in a pinch."

4. A Fujifilm camera -- with extra batteries. "It's hard to keep up with charging when you're always on the road," she admits.

