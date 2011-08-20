Here come the brides!

Country singer Chely Wright married Lauren Blitzer on Saturday, Us Weekly confirms. Wright, 40, met her partner, a 30-year-old LGBT Civil Rights Activist, just two weeks after coming out last year.

Because Wright is Christian and Blitzer is Jewish, the duo opted for an inter-faith ceremony, with both a reverend and a rabbi presiding.

Before coming out in 2010, Wright told NBC's Today Show that she "was hiding. I was gay, and I didn't want anyone to know that I was."

"Country music has been described as being about God and family and country," she said. "And for some reason people think that you can't be gay and have those beliefs. That's why I have to do this. I have to be one to step forward."

