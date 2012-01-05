She said yes!

Country music singer Lee Brice popped the question to longtime love Sarah Reevely on January 2 while vacationing in Key West, Florida, his rep tells Us Weekly exclusively. The two are parents to son Takoda, 3.

"She was getting ready for dinner around the corner I kept getting almost caught trying to take the ring in and out of my pocket," Brice, 32, recalls.

"I walked around the corner acted like I was putting on my bracelet saying, 'Hey, I think I may wear my rings tonight,' and asked her if she would wear one. I pulled hers out of my hand, got down on one knee and asked her."

Ohio native Reevely, 29, began dating the "A Woman Like You" singer -- who was recently nominated for three ACM Awards -- when she was just 18 years old. They have known each other for 13 years.

"I finally get to marry that beautiful girl I met on Myrtle Beach years ago," Brice tells Us. "I can't wait to get Sarah and Takoda to Nashville so we can all be together."

