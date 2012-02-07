You booze, you lose!

Country musician Randy Travis, 52, was arrested in Stanger, Texas, early Monday morning for public intoxication, TMZ reports. According to the Sanger Police Department, the "No Holdin' Back" singer was found with an open bottle of wine in front of a Baptist church.

Travis tried to explain that he'd been arguing with his girlfriend, but as the officer noted in his report, "Mr. Travis' speech was slurred and I was beginning to have a hard time understanding what he was saying."

The singer was taken to a nearby jail around 1:30 a.m. He was booked, cited and released shortly after. Later that afternoon, Travis issued a formal apology to The Wrap.

"I apologize for what resulted following an evening of celebrating the Super Bowl," Travis said. "I'm committed to being responsible and accountable, and apologize for my actions."

Travis is currently on tour to celebrate his 25th anniversary in show business.

