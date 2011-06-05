Sad news for country singer Trace Adkins.

The 5,000-square foot home he shared with his wife and three daughters in Brentwood, Tenn., is a total loss following a devastating Saturday afternoon blaze.

PHOTOS: Celeb dads and their kids

Although the singer, 49, and his wife were both out of town at the time of the fire, two of the couple's children and the houseguests looking after them were home. All were able to make it out safely.

Returning to Tennessee from a trip to Atlanta, Trace's wife, Rhonda, was 10 minutes from home when a neighbor called to say: "Your house was on fire," The Tennessean reports. The entire Brentwood Fire Department was called in to contain the blaze.

PHOTOS: Stars gone country

"I'm just numb," the singer's wife of 14 years told The Tennessean. "I'm sad because we lost irreplaceable things like all Trace's awards and our family photos. [But] you can replace things, not people. I'm just glad that my children are safe."

Adkins is scheduled to appear at this week's CMA Music Awards in Nashville.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly