NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The most anticipated wedding in the country music world this year doesn't involve a prince or a Middleton.

Country's royal couple, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton, are tying the knot Saturday in Texas.

"I'm excited to get married," Lambert told The Associated Press in a recent interview. "It's been a year almost that we've been engaged. So I'm just sort of ready for it to get here."

Lambert has been getting in shape for the big day since before the Country Music Association Awards in November to avoid doing a crash diet.

"I've sort of been gradually working down, losing some weight and working out," Lambert said. "I definitely want to be a fit bride. So I'm just trying to keep myself in a good routine, a healthy routine."

Apparently, her cardio includes hunting. Lambert recently posted a picture of a deer meat package on Twitter, writing: "Last thing loaded for the wedding!!! Harvested by....me!!!!!" The couple plans to serve venison at the reception.

Lambert also tweeted that she was getting her nails done and making a final trip to Walmart - all reassuring Shelton she won't get cold feet.

"My hopes for the wedding is that she doesn't back out, because not only would it break my heart, but it's going to be a very expensive party to not have at least gotten married there," he told the AP. "But the music is going to be a lot of fun."

Neal McCoy will be performing, he said.

Lambert promised the wedding won't end like her music video for "White Liar," in which the bride confronts her cheating husband-to-be during the ceremony and leaves with the best man.

"No, I told him, if he wants to dump me at the altar, call me to decide, and we'll just have a party instead. Like don't do it at the altar, that's really bad," she said, laughing.

The only part of the video that will ring true is when her dad walks her down the aisle. Shelton called to ask his permission before he proposed last May near Lambert's home in Oklahoma.

"I don't think it was a shock to Rick," Shelton said. "It was just more of an emotional moment for he and I both."

Days later, Shelton was getting ready to celebrate his No. 1 song "Hillbilly Bone" at a party in Nashville when someone delivered a gift basket to his dressing room. The card read: "Congratulations! Happy for you" from another country music power couple: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

As their relationship blossomed over the past year, so did their careers. Shelton and Lambert are the reigning CMA male and female vocalists of the year. Lambert won a Grammy and multiple trophies at the Academy of Country Music Awards last month in Las Vegas. Shelton hosted the ACMs and was tapped to be a judge on NBC's high-profile singing competition "The Voice."

Lambert called their success a blessing but said they keep each other grounded.

"We're a really normal couple. We like to back road and hunt and fish. When we're home, we're not in that mode. We're not in work mode, but it's so great to have success together," she said.

"We're best friends, and I can't see myself with anybody else."